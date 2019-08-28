CCTO remind drivers traveling to Cebu City’s mountain barangays to avoid overloading

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vehicles that are headed for Cebu City’s mountain should not carry more than its allowable load.

Ronnie Nadera, spokesperson of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said that overloading often results to road accidents.

Nadera issued the reminder after a truck rammed into a roadside home located in the mountain barangay of Pulang Bato around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27.

The accident injured the truck driver who was identified as Renaldo Tabay, 36, and four others including three minors.

Tabay, who claimed that he lost control of the brakes, is now detained at the Talamban Police Station detention facility while police prepare a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injuries and damage to properties against him.

While the outcome of the liquor test on Tabay showed that he was not under the influence of liquor when the accident happened, police are yet to determine if his truck was overloaded.

Nadera said that mechanical damage that results from overloading is one of the common causes of accidents especially when vehicles are travelling to the mountains. The vehicle’s lack of proper maintenance is another factor, he added.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), Nadera said, only allow small trucks to carry up to 10 tons while ten wheeler trucks can carry up to a 100 tons of load. | dcb