Igot snags three more gold medals for Cebu City

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — Golden boy archer Aldrener Igot, Jr. did it again for the Cebu City Niños!

Igot has collected three more gold medals for Cebu City on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 to bring his total to five gilts in the archery competition of the ongoing Batang Pinoy National Championships held at the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex here.

Igot is just a gold shy of his six gold medals finish in the Visayas regional championships held in Iloilo City last March. During the regional championships, Igot also bagged a silver medal apart from the six gold medals.

Igot ruled the 40-meter distance, 50-meter and single Fita round in the Cub Boys division.

On Tuesday, August 27, he dominated the 20-meter and 30-meter distances.

This is a vast improvement for the 14-year-old archer, a product of the grassroots program of the Cebu City Sports Commission, as he only finished with two bronze medals in the 2018 edition of this event held in Baguio City.

“Mas lisod man karon kaysa last year kay mas lig-on ang mga kontra pero mas confident na lang ko ron tungod sa ako training,” said Igot.

(This one is more difficult than last year because the opponents here are stronger but I am more confident now because of my training.)

Igot has a chance to add three more gold medals to his belt as he will still be competing in the Olympic round, team boys and mix team in the remaining days of the competition.

Igot will be joined by Khalil Jusper Abella, who also bagged a bronze in the Cub Boys 30-meter distance; Kier Zhyron Torreon in the team competition; and the lone girl in the team, Dinsil Shane Dinopol in the mix team.

Other members of the Cebu City Niños archery team are Lawrence Ren Degamo and Zyril James Fano.

Their coaches are Ma. Teresita Beltran and Michael Solier.

All archers are from Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School except for Abella who is from University of Cebu. / celr