Uphill climb ahead for Cebu Sharks in MPBL league 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will try to get some semblance of a rhythm when they take on the formidable Davao Occidental Tigers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season on Thursday night, August 29, 2019, at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Sharks have a daunting task before them as they tangle against the South Division’s best team, the Tigers, which tote a 9-1 (win-loss) record. The Sharks meanwhile, are struggling to keep their heads above water at 4-5.

Sharks guard Joel Christian Lee Yu is well aware of what needs to be done against the Tigers, saying they need to play flawless basketball if they are to stand a chance.

“The team’s focus against Davao is to limit their key players and to stop their transition offense. We really need to play perfect basketball to be able to win against them,” said Lee Yu, who was one of the team’s bright spots in their 69-86 loss to San Juan last time out.

The Sharks are definitely expected to pay close attention to the Tigers’ main man in the middle, former pro Mark Yee.

“We’ve been practicing and watched his tendencies and the coaching staff came up of a specific game plan for him, ” he said.

“But the main focus for him is no matter what happens is to really box him out because he is really good in getting offensive rebounds. And to point it out, the Davao team is number one in offensive rebounds,” added the former University of San Carlos Baby Warrior. / celr