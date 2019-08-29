Cebu City treasurer’s office to intensify collection of real property tax

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Expect the collection of real property tax in Cebu to intensify.

This was what acting city treasurer Jerone Castillo said during a budget hearing held Thursday, August 29, 2019, by the committee on budget of the Cebu City Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“All LGUs (local government units) should rely on real property tax (as their source of revenues) because businesses come and go but real property is there forever,” said Castillo.

Based on their evaluation of the buildings and infrastructure in the city, he noted that the city government has a big source of real property tax.

“The instructions of Mayor (Edgardo) Labella is that we will not adjust the rates. We will not adjust the valuation. We will just have to identify the property owners and tax them properly,” Castillo said.

Because of this, he said the city treasurer’s office would need additional vehicles to increase their mobility in going around the barangays starting September.

Castillo also urged the barangays through Councilor Franklin Ong to help in their collection efforts by identifying property owners.

He noted that an increase in real property tax collection would benefit the barangays.

The barangays share in the 30 percent of total real property taxes collected the city, according to the local government code.

To recall, the Commission on Audit (COA) audit observation memorandum dated February 19, 2019 and signed by state Auditor V Maria Bercede and state auditor IV Lita Lamparas found that Cebu City could have earned an additional P848.7 million if it intensified collection of delinquent real property taxes. /bmjo