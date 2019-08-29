Thelma Chiong: GCTA may endanger the families of heinous crimes’ victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Crusade Against Violence Visayas (CAVV) head Thelma Chiong is calling on the families of the victims of heinous crimes to rally behind their cause against the implementation of the good conduct time allowance (GTCA) policy.

The GCTA, which offsets the jail time of prisoners based on their good conduct while inside the penitentiaries, will be unfair to the families of the victims, said Chiong who lost her two daughters in 1997 after they were abducted and believed to have been raped and killed.

Moreover, Chiong said the GCTA would only pose danger to the lives of the relatives of the victims of heinous crimes.

Although she has retired from CAVV since 2015, Chiong said she hoped the other victims of violence would stand their ground against the release of their convicted perpetrators.

“Ang ako lang kay ni-retire na man gud ko so I don’t know kung makatawag pa kaha ko sa uban. Pero manawagan na lang ko nila. I will still go to the radio stations nga manawagan ko nga apil ta sa protesta kay basin apil ang inyong mga akusado nga mapagawas ani,” Chiong told CDN Digital.

(I’m just concerned if I can still gather the crowd since I have retired. But I will call on them, I will still go to the radio stations and appeal that they join in the protest against the GCTA because those who were convicted in the crimes that harmed you may be among those who’ll be freed.)

Chiong also lashed out at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Chief Nicanor Faeldon for “not informing” the victims of prisoners who are subject for early release based on the provision of GCTA.

“I’ve never been informed. That was why I was very surprised nga giingnan ko gahapon nga naay tulo nga makagawas (that I was told that three of those convicted on my daughters’ case are set for release),” said Chiong.

Chiong said the release of prisoners convicted of heinous crimes may endanger the life of the victims’ families since they may take vengeance on them.

“Dili na lang sa akong kinabuhi pero sa among mga anak. We need to know aron makapreparar mi. Di baya lalim, akusado baya na. Our lives would be in danger,” Chiong said.

(I am afraid not just for my life but for our other children. We need to know if these people will be freed so we can prepare. It is not a joke since they are former convicts. )

She added that she would do anything, including seeking an audience with President Rodrigo Duterte, just to stop the possible release of the convicts in her daughters’ case.

A report by GMA 7’s 24 Oras on Wednesday, August 28, said that three of the seven convicts in the abduction-rape-slay case of Chiong’s daughters were said to be set for release.

Faeldon, however, denied having signed the release orders of convicts Rowen Adlawan, Alberto Caño and Ariel Balansag.

Adlawan, Caño, and Balansag, along with Francisco Juan Larrañaga, Jozman Aznar and brothers James Andrew and James Anthony Uy are collectively known as the Chiong 7.

“Cebu City is a small place puros na sila taga Cebu. Masugatan pa lang hinuon na nako sila sa Ayala o sa Colon. Ma surprise na lang ko nga naa diay sila diri,” she added.

(Cebu City is a small place and all of them are from Cebu. What if I come across them somewhere in Ayala or Colon Street? I would just be caught by surprise that they are back in Cebu.)

Chiong’s daughters, Marijoy and Jacqueline, were abducted on July 16, 1997, at a shopping center in uptown Cebu City.

A body, believed to be that of Marijoy and was believed to have been raped, was found dumped at a ravine in Carcar City, Cebu. Jacqueline was never found.

The Chiong 7 were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in May 1999. The penalty was elevated by the Supreme Court to death by lethal injection in 2004.

The Chiong 7 escaped death after capital punishment was abolished in 2006.

Larrañaga, who has a Spanish father and Cebuana mother, was transferred to Spain in 2009 through the 2007 RP-Spain Transfer of Sentenced Prisoner Agreement.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the Chiong 7 may be among those who will benefit from the GCTA.

“Lain kaayo paminawon nga nangita kag hustisya for so long unya karon nga nagmove-on na ka, makagawas na hinuon sila. It is a very sad day to learn nga makagawas sila,” Chiong said.

(It saddens us who sought justice for so long just to learn today that they can be freed; just when we have started to move on. )

Chiong added that despite the 22 years that have passed, she would how to forgive when “there was no remorse” shown by the convicted Chiong 7.

“Nobody even asked for forgiveness kay wala sila moangkon. How can we forgive when nobody is asking for it?” Chiong said. /elb