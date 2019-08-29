Bid to regulate motorcycle taxis, TNCs pushed at Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY — Recognizing the role of motor taxis in providing much needed transport services, Councilor Raymond Ivan Garcia has proposed that the Cebu City government take on the task of regulating their operations.

Garcia’s proposed resolution seeks to grant the city government the power and authority to issue local regulatory license to operators of motor taxis, also known as habal-habal, as well as the transport network companies.

In his proposed resolution, Garcia cited ‘an urgent need to organize and register the motor taxi operators and drivers to professionalize their services.’

Doing so would ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers and instill discipline among drivers, he added.

Garcia also noted that through technology, transport network companies or transport network vehicle services have compatibility with motorcycle taxis.

If the proposed resolution is approved, motor taxi operators and drivers have to register with the barangays where they will operate.

Also, the motor taxis have to be registered with the barangay and the Cebu City Transportation Office.

Both the operators and drivers will be required to pay an annual registration fee of P250 while theat of the motor taxi will be P500.

To be registered, drivers should have valid driver’s license and motorcycle registration, 3rd party insurance coverage, two helmets and a uniform.

The drivers will have to undergo riding skills training and seminar on traffic rules and registration. After which, the drivers will be issued a driver’s ID.

The collected registration annual fees will be allotted to the barangay to cover expenses for drivers ID and motorcycle plate stickers.

The proposed resolution also set fines of up to P2,000 for various violations./dbs