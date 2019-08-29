Don Bosco’s booters advance to the semifinals

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan, Philippines – The Under 13 and Under 15 teams of Cebu Province manned by booters from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) advanced to the semifinals on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after topping their respective brackets in the futsal competition of the ongoing Batang Pinoy National Championships at the Western Philippines University here.

The Under 13, the defending national champion in Baguio City and the Visayas regional champions in Iloilo, topped bracket A after winning all of its three elimination matches.

They started their campaign with a 3-2 edging of Davao, followed it with a 12-1 thrashing of Hagonoy, Davao del Sur then capped the eliminations with 4-1 outsmarting of Olongapo.

The Under 15, who has always finished with the bronze in both nationals and regionals, hopes for a better result this time, as they also topped bracket B.

They opened their bid with a 4-2 lambasting of Zamboanga, then followed it with a 3-0 blanking of Sagay. They sealed their semifinal entry by shutting Baguio out, 3-0.

The U13 will vie for a finals ticket against Tagum while the U15 will face home team Puerto Princesa for a chance of advancing to the finals.

The semifinals will be played early Friday, August 30, at the same venue.

The U15, however, will be undermanned after three of its players left Wednesday, August 28, to report to the training camp of the Philippine Under 15. They were Kamil Jaswer Amirul, Gianrenzo Andres Custado and Simon Andrei del Campo.

The remaining players are Cyril John Christian Calo, Joseph Kyne Garces, Renzo Miguel Javier, Nathan Khail Lingatong, John William Oberes, Vaughn York Pacaña, Carsten Pumareja, John Mehl Rondrique and Edgar Paredes III.

The Under 13, on the other hand, is manned by Nolasco Dave Tan, John Lexter Conde, Czar Robert Daanoy, Lord Daniel Alovera, Renzo Angelo Enriquez, Ariel Estiola Jr., Jayzon Mikel Genson, Allister Louis Manlosa, Joaquin Antonio Nacion, Fernando Jayme Pasco, Joross Clark Tabat and Mark Anthony Talingting Jr.

Helming both teams is Glen Ramos and serving as assistant coach is Ray Calo./elb