Cebu City Niños gold streak continues

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan, Philippines – The Cebu City Niños continues their golden performance by adding seven more gold medals at the end of the fourth day of competition, Thursday, August 29, 2019, of the Batang Pinoy National Championships held in various venues here.

This brings the Niños total gold medal count to 26 going into the penultimate day of this week-long multi-sporting competition for the Under 15 athletes.

The Niños also finished Day 4 with four silver medals and three bronzes.

Young archer Aldrener Igot Jr. of the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School brought his total to six gilts as he defeated a Palawan archer to clinch the gold in the Olympic round Cub Boys. Igot has a chance to make it a total of eight gold medals when he competes in the team all boys with Khalil Jusper Abella and Kier Zhyron Torreon; and in the mix team with Dinsil Shane Dinopol on Friday, August 30.

The weightlifting competition ended with another gold for the Niños courtesy of Eddieno Casas in the 67 kilograms.

In karatedo, Niño Nazarene G. Rayos came through with a gilt via the 8-9 boys kumite. The stickfighters once again delivered with four gold medals for the Niños. Albert John Estrera added another gold in the 10-12, this time in the live stick. Clifford Dave Tonilon, likewise, brought his total to two gilts via the live stick 7-9.

The rest of the arnisadors who handed in gold medals were Bernadeth Genobiagon and Finley Lian Labrado. The arnisadors also have a chance to add to their medals as their competition will end August 30 yet.

Accounting for the silver medals are archer Dinsil Shane Dinopol, arnis’ Mary Fhaline Caballero and John River Calza, and wushu’s Chad Vincent Gomez in the boys 45kg. Handing in the bronze medals were karatedo’s Russel Dave Derecho via the 10-11 boys kumite, Alyssa Lou Llenes in the taekwondo poomsae junior individual female and arnis’ Yuan Lei Trasmonte in the live stick 13-15.

The latest medal tally released by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) though does not yet reflect the recent medals bagged by the Niños.

Based on the PSC tally, Baguio City is at the top spot with a gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 21-18-29, Cebu City is at second with 16-19-20, and at third is Quezon City with 16-14-11. Rounding up the top 5 are Davao City (16-12-16) at fourth and Pasig City (14-24-12) at fifth./elb