Nicole Borromeo on her dethronement as Reyna ng Aliwan 2019: I respect the organizers’ decision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It came as a surprise to many when organizers of the Aliwan Fiesta crowned a new Reyna ng Aliwan 2019, replacing Cebuana beauty queen Nicole Borromeo, who won the title last April 2019.

Roi Neeve Comanda of Panagbenga Festival of Baguio City has assumed the post of Cebuana beauty queen Borromeo, the lead dancer of Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival.

Aliwan Fiesta is a gathering of all festivals in the Philippines held every April in Pasay City in Metro Manila.

The Aliwan Fiesta’s Facebook page announced the developments on August 29, Thursday, after the official crowning of Comanca on August 28, Wednesday was held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The Aliwan Fiesta’s post has congratulated Comanda after she was officially crowned by Reyna ng Aliwan 2018 Chelsea Fernandez.

There was no exact explanation in the specific post why Borromeo was dethroned.

Read more: Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 wins Reyna ng Aliwan crown

CDN Digital reached out to Aliwan Fiesta’s page for details but to no avail as of this writing.

But the Aliwan Fiesta’s Facebook page has answered netizens’ questions in their Facebook post, the same thread announcing Comanda as the new Reyna ng Aliwan 2019.

Read more: Cebuana Nicole Borromeo is second runner-up in Miss Teen Philippines

A netizen asked if Borromeo was also warned about her joining Miss Teen Philippines 2019 in April.

Borromeo placed second runner-up in Miss Teen Philippines 2019 days after she was crowned Reyna ng Aliwan 2019.

“Kinausap po yung manager after that pageant. Noong early May pa dapat siya i-dethrone quietly; they asked to stay with Aliwan. But they decided to do another pageant,” the Aliwan Fiesta page said.

(We talked to the manager after that pageant. The dethronement was supposedly in early May, quietly. They asked to stay with Aliwan. But they decided to do another pageant.)

Read more: Nicole Borromeo: I want to showcase unpopular, undiscovered destinations in Cebu

Borromeo is currently part of “Eat Bulaga’s!” Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

This is her second national pageant this year after Miss Teen Philippines 2019 in April.

Borromeo is representing Cebu in Miss Millennial Philippines 2019 as part of her duties as Sinulog Festival Queen 2019.

Borromeo is the lead dancer of Carcar City during the Sinulog Festival 2019.

Even before she was crowned in January 2019, it was already announced during the Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 finals night that the grand winner in the competition will represent Cebu in Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

To recall, “Eat Bulaga” hosts Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5 grand winner Maureen Wroblewitz and Ryan Agoncillo were present during the proclamation of Borromeo as the Miss Millennial Cebu 2019 held at Cebu City Sports Center.

Borromeo, for her part, released a statement through her Facebook account on the evening of August 29, Thursday.

The 18-year-old Cebuana beauty queen respects the organizers’ decision to crown Comanca as the new Reyna ng Aliwan 2019.

Borromeo said she has known Comanca even during their Miss Silka Philippines 2017 stint where the Cebuana beauty queen placed second runner-up.

Comanca and Borromeo were roommates during the Aliwan Fiesta 2019 competition.

“To Roi Neeve, I wish you a fruitful reign. You have always embodied the values of a queen,” she added.

Read more: Past Sinulog Festival Queens congratulate Nicole Borromeo on Reyna ng Aliwan crown

Borromeo is one of the Cebuanas who won the Reyna ng Aliwan crown.

Other Cebuana beauty queens who took home the title in the past years were Marla Alforque (2017), Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla (2016), Steffi Aberasturi (2014), Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell (2013), Miss Tourism International 2014 Angeli Dione Gomez (2012), Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2015 Rogelie Catacutan (2011), and Miss Tourism International 2012 Rizzini Alexis Gomez (2010), and Sian Elizabeth Maynard (2009).

She continued her post expressing gratitude to Aliwan Fiesta organizers and promised to keep all the best memories and learnings she had during her Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 stint.

“The competition has a special place in my heart because it was once in a lifetime experience to be part of the Aliwan Fiesta. It is every Filipina’s dream to be part of this competition,” she said.

The 18-year-old Cebuana arrived in Manila on August 28, Wednesday to officially start her Miss Millennial Philippines 2019 journey.

For now, her focus is to fulfill her duties as Sinulog Festival Queen 2019.

One of her duties is to participate in the Miss Millennial Philippines 2019 where she considered it as an opportunity to promote Cebu.

The Miss Millennial Philippines aims to promote the tourism of different provinces in the country.

Read more: Ms. Millennial PH 2018 Shaila Rebortera showcases Santa Fe, Cebu in noontime show

In 2018, Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 Shaila Rebortera took home the first Miss Millennial Philippines crown for Cebu.

“I hope that you will continue to support me in my quest in promoting Cebu in this journey. Thank you Cebuanos and to everyone out there for your love and support,” she ended her post. /dbs