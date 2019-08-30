UV Green Lancers expect tough road to fourth straight crown

Cebu City, Philippines—The road to a fourth straight Cesafi title for the powerhouse University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers is not lined with roses.

Nevertheless, the region’s most successful collegiate basketball squad is going all in with a roster that features a mix of players, new and old.

With reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Anthony Suerte having already moved on to the University of the East, the Green Lancers have been left with a gaping hole that is expected to be filled by several players led by the returning Monic Soliva, a skilled power forward who was once named to the Mythical Five.

Cesafi 2019 preview – UV Green Lancers WATCH: Tip off is tomorrow!!Before the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball season starts, let’s check out the defending champion UV Green Lancers in this preview video. #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月29日周四

Also pegged to have breakout seasons are talented forward Jancork Cabahug, team captain Ted Saga and sharpshooter Melvin Butohan.

Manning the backcourt is the fast and furious guard tandem of Sheldon Gahi and Gileant Delator while the man in the middle will be new foreign player, Lassina Coulibaly from the Ivory Coast.

UV head coach Gary Cortes knows the road ahead will be a difficult one and has prepared his wards accordingly.

“We will do our very best to still get the championship but all of the teams right now are very competitive so we cannot expect any easy games,” said Cortes, the man responsible for leading the Green Lancers to its last three titles.

Saga, a sweet-shooting lefty, says the team is bent on making up for their shortcomings in the preseason Partner’s Cup, where they were defeated by Southwestern University-Phinma.

“We want to make up for our losses in the Partner’s Cup. We just have to keep our focus and go hard always,” said Saga. /bmjo