Cortes: Brighter years ahead for Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The journey to excellence does not stop at 50.

Or in the case of Mandaue City, its golden anniversary.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, in an interview at the sidelines of the Mandaue City’s 50th Charter Day celebration, said the city officials commit to continue their efforts for its progress.

“Fifty years ago, Mandaue was chartered by men and women who believe that the step of making Mandaue a city will amount to greater heights. Indeed, karon namunga na (we reap the fruits of their labor),” Cortes said.

“Karon sa atong selebrasyon, magpadayon ang atong paninguha alang sa kalamboan sa Mandaue,” the mayor added.

(As we celebrate our Charter Day today, we will continue to strive for the progress of Mandaue City.)

Cortes also thanked the officials and employees of the city government for their efforts in delivering the city’s services to its constituents.

The city government gave out service awards for employees who marked their 20th, 30th, 35th, 40th year in service.

Exemplary employees were also recognized.

The Charter Day program on Friday, August 30, was held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex (MCCSC).

Among the guests in the activity were Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Dino and Sixth District Representative Emmarie “Lollypop” Ouano-Dizon and Board Members Jonkie Ouano and Glenn Anthony Soco.

The city officials were led by Cortes and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Mandaue City’s Charter Day is set every August 30 pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 5519 which was enacted by the late president Ferdinand Marcos on June 21, 1969, during the term of the late mayor Demetrio “Boy” Cortes.

The charter day celebration kicked off at 6 a.m. with a parade participated by the officials and employees of the city, its 27 barangays and the national line agencies.