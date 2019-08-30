Defensive focus up for Cebu Sharks

Although almost doesn’t count, the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol looked like an entirely different team as they pushed the South Division’s defending champions Davao Occidental Tigers to the hilt before ultimately faltering down the stretch, 61-65, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Season on Thursday night, August 29.

The Sharks’ ace big man William McAloney credited their on-court communication in their stellar defensive effort that held Davao to a putrid 28% shooting from the field.

“We just helped each other out inside the floor. But the breaks of the game went their way. Sayang,” said McAloney who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Cebu appeared to be headed towards the monumental upset win as they led 61-57 with 2:15 to go.

However, the Sharks’ defense did not hold up and Davao guard Joseph Terso made the Sharks pay with two straight three-pointers to help the Tigers clinch the win, their eighth in a row.

The road does not get easier for the Sharks as they next face the Pasig City Sta. Lucia Realtors, a team that boasts of two top-notch scorers in Jeric Teng and Josan Nimes on September 11.

McAloney says the team plans to keep their defensive intensity high, beginning in practice.

“We will take a look at the lapses we made during the game last night and we’ll work to correct those. I know we can do this and get a win against them. We just have to really work hard and help one another out,” added the left-handed big man. / celr