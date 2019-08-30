CCCI names CBM 2020 chairperson

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) named a 35-year-old owner of a business process outsourcing firm as chairperson of Cebu Business Month 2020.

CCCI president Virgilio Espeleta noted that for the past 23 years, the Cebu Business Month (CBM) has drawn more involvement from the business community and the government sector.

Tbe holding of the annual CBM has become a venue that helps the business sector acquire knowledge on how to deal with the changing business environment.

Espeleta admitted that they had a hard time in finding the CBM 2020 chairperson.

He explained that it was not until Wednesday, August 28, when they finally convinced CCCI trustee Michael Cubos to take on the task.

After the turnover of the CBM chairmanship to Cubos, Espeleta noted that Cubos represents a new generation of business leaders who can connect to more than half of the population.

For his part, Cubos said he would do his best to make next year’s annual event successful.

But he stressed that he would need the help of chamber members.

Cubos’ firm Performance360 Global Services is a rural business processing outsourcing (BPO) company based in Cordova, Cebu.

The company offers contact center services, virtual assistants, ESL and web development for businesses and companies abroad.

Cubos is one of the 2016 Top Outstanding Cebuano Award (TOCA) in the field of entrepreneurship.

He co-chaired the Cebu Business Month 2017 Cebu Digital Innovation Summit and was the 2017 president of the Innovation Council of Cebu.

Cubos is also the founder of another startup company, RideHero, a mobile app that provides real-time monitoring of public utility jeepneys and buses. / celr