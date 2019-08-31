Gmail will now warn users when an email recipient is out of the office

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Google published a post to its G Suite blog announcing that Gmail and Hangouts Chat will warn users when the recipient of their message is on vacation or away.

To prevent Gmail users from receiving an onslaught of emails while they’re on vacation, Google announced yesterday on its G Suite blog that the platform will warn senders when the receiver of their email or Hangouts Chat message is away.

Users will first need to note which dates they will be out of the office on their Google Calendar; those they have shared the calendar with will then receive a warning if they attempt to send an email their way.

A banner will pop up at the bottom of the “compose message” panel of Hangouts or an email stating that the individual is out of the office and when they are expected to return.

As of yesterday, the feature is available on all editions of G Suite and has been turned on by default. NVG