2 LPAs could become storms in 48 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Two low pressure areas (LPAs) could become tropical depressions in the next 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.

Weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario said the first LPA is 115 kilometers north of Aparri, Cagayan. This LPA, combined with the effects of the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to Luzon.

The second LPA is 765 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and could become a tropical depression in the next two days.

Depending on which one becomes a tropical depression first, it will be called “Kabayan,” Ordinario said.