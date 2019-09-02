Great deals await travellers in Klook Travel Fest

Ready your wallets as Klook brings out-of-this-world deals on popular attractions at Universal Studios in Japan and Hong Kong Disneyland, and tours from the Crazy Rich Asians movie in Singapore at the upcoming Klook Travel Fest 2019.

Happening this September 7 and 8, 2019 at the SM City Cebu, Klook promises an exceptional two-day festival of music, good food, and travel offers that include airfare promos from Cebu Pacific and bookable activities from 300 major travel destinations across the world.

Michelle Cruz, Klook Philippines Market lead, said that they strive to give Filipinos great travel experiences through this event.

Klook’s travel fest will be held simultaneously in Manila and Cebu as it celebrates its anniversary month this September.

During the event, Cebuanos can also enjoy low airfares from Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific Corporate Communications Specialist Michelle Lim said that they have always been a firm believer in making travel more accessible and affordable to every Juan.

Their partnership with Klook allows them to not only provide affordable flights to customers, but also provide budget-friendly activities and attractions to their chosen destinations.

Visit Klook’s travel fest happening this September 7-8 and the SM City Cebu North Wing.

See you there! /bmjo