Goat on board a motorcycle wows netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The streets are one of the many places that are full of surprises.

In the streets, you will see people from different walks of life.

But on August 30, a one of a kind sight amazed, Betler Isaac.

Isaac, the netizen who posted the picture of a goat on board a motorcycle, which showcased its unbelievable balancing skills, wowed the netizens and sure did spread good vibes.

“The PNP of Dumaguete together with the highway patrol group conducted a checkpoint, and this one motorcycle caught my attention because of the unique passenger he had on board, a goat,” says Isaac.

Isaac was walking on his way home on the afternoon of August 30 when he came across this different kind of bond between a human and his pet goat.

The goat, which was seen balancing while holding on to the driver, spread good vibrations all over the comments section of the post.

A certain Jeanette Pino-Sanchez commented, “Dalakpon ni wala helmet iya backride haha,” and Jan Jan shared a very witty comment, “riding in kanding,”.

Isaac told CDN Digital that he wanted to share the photo online because it was such a rare sight to see amidst the traffic situation in their city on that day.

Well, I sure hope that the driver has a good explanation for not letting his passenger wear a helmet while on board a motorcycle. /dbs