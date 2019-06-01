Traffic surprise: Dressed up dog clings to driver on board motorcycle

Cebu City, Philippines— Cebu’s traffic can be very stressful.

But sometimes, this urban gridlock also brings in surprises.

Clint Anthony Gandionco Jr., posted on his Facebook account last May 29, a photograph of a dog on board a motorcycle, all dressed up and is clinging on to his human while they were stuck in Metro Cebu traffic.

“I was entertained and amazed. The dog was wearing an outfit. That’s not unusual but the dog was clinging to his driver was something unique, ” Gandionco told CDN Digital.

Gandionco said he was on his way to ran some errands when he was stuck in traffic along Capitol Site a few minutes pass noon on May 29 when he saw the unusual sight.

The photo was accompanied by a caption:” Saw this doggo earlier while stuck in the traffic! Hahahaha 😂”

The post garnered different reactions from netizens.

As of June 1, at 10:36 a.m. the post has already reached 38 comments, 2,700 shares, and 3,100 reactions. / celr