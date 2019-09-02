NP-Alayon starts process to find late Teban’s replacement as Talisay councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Members of the Nacionalista Party-Alayon in Talisay City are now consulting with their allies and supporters to determine who should replace the late Councilor Julian “Teban” Daan in the City Council.

“I know that no one can replace Teban, but I can assure those who supported him that whoever our party will pick will follow his precepts in ensuring that Talisay City gives its best for its constituents,” said Talisay City Mayor Gerard Anthony Gullas Jr. in a Facebook post this afternoon, September 2.

Gullas said that he had been getting a lot of inquiries on Daan’s replacement in the City Council.

Read more: Son willing to replace late ‘Pa Teban’ as Talisay City councilor

“I never thought that these discussions would come out as early as now especially that Kons. Teban was just laid to rest last week. But for those interested, let me inform you that (members of) our party, NP-Alayon, are in consultation as to who could assume the seat that the late Teban had left vacant,” he said.

The Local Government Code authorizes the duly elected governor to appoint the replacement of a councilor coming from a component city like Talisay City, who may have resigned or died. The political party where the resigned or deceased councilor came from can make a recommendation of the said replacement.

Gullas said that he is now consulting with Vice Mayor Alan Bucao and members of the City Council, City Hall department heads, barangay captains and members of Daan’s family on his replacement.| dbs