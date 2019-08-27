Son willing to replace late ‘Pa Teban’ as Talisay City councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The youngest son of former Provincial Board Member Julian “Teban Escudero” Daan is willing to take the challenge in replacing his father as councilor in the City of Talisay.

“Willing na gyud ta mo-serbisyo sa katawhan sa Talisay,” said 46-year-old Lester Daan.

(I’m willing to serve the people of Talisay.)

He said that he would be willing to discuss this with Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, but only after his father would be laid to rest.

The late Councilor Daan succumbed to a heart failure on August 21, 2019. He was 74. He was survived by his wife, Provincial Board Member Yolanda Daan, and his sons, Rodel and Lester.

The wake of Daan is now at his residence in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

On Thursday (August 29), at around 4 p.m., Daan’s body will be transferred to the Talisay City Hall, while on Friday (August 30), at noon, he will be brought to Talisay City Parish Church for a Requiem Mass, before he will be laid to rest at the Cansojong Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Currently, Lester said that he was serving as the private secretary of his mother, Board Member Yolanda “Yolly” Daan, while he also worked as spinner for stage dramas.

“All first district nga mga kapitanes kaila na gyud nako. Ako gyud untang plan okay after unta ni mama, (ako’y mopili niya pagka-board member). Pero karon, unsaon man nga nahitabo ni papa, so anha na gyud na padung,” he added.

(All barangay captains of Cebu’s first district know me. My plan was to run for board member after mama, but with what happened to papa. I think my political plan would be to go on that direction.)

Lester said that he is a mechanical engineering graduate and had served the government as well.

“Murag naa gyuy dugo kay kun unsa may dugo ni papa, siyay nagdala sa drama, ako namay nagsunod niya karon. So as public service, murag diha na gyud ta,” he said.

(I think it’s in my blood because my father — he starred in dramas and I’m following in his footsteps. So as public service, I think that’s where we are headed.)

When asked for comment, Gullas said through facebook messenger: “While I am in favor of this, I don’t want to discuss this at this moment in time.” /dbs