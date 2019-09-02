Labella orders creation of Inter-Agency Task Force on Flooding

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Cebu City government has set aside a P1.5 billion allocation for the implementation of flood control projects in the previous years.

But the allocation has remained untouched to date.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella ordered on Monday, September 2, the creation of an Inter-Agency Task Force on Flooding that will oversee the implementation of projects that will address the perennial flooding problem that has been affecting the city, says a Facebook post by the Cebu City Public Information Office.

Parts of Barangay Mambaling and downtown Cebu City were submerged in knee to waist-deep floodwater when it rained hard on Sunday afternoon.

Labella called for a meeting with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways Cebu City District led by District Engineer Florinda Nuñez earlier today to discuss and find solutions to city’s flooding problems.

He also ordered the creation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Flooding.