Traversing the heartbreak road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Deciding to commit in relationship can be one of the riskiest decision a person has to make.

A relationship requires dedication and sacrifice. There’s the rollercoaster emotions which go with loving someone without forgetting about yourself.

The best part about a relationship is having someone to share your life’s triumphs and trials with.

The worst part?

Deciding to end it because being in a relationship is already eating up the goodness and happiness in both of you.

That sucks.

Big time.

But there’s no other way but to face it.

Do not sweep the pain under the rug even if it can be convenient to do so.

Here are the reasons why:

Road to acceptance

When you continue to deny that you are heartbroken, you are putting yourself in a situation of lies. You believe in alternate realities. You shrug off the part that you are heartbroken. You deprive yourself of the opportunity to feel the pain. For your own sake, let pain take over you and soak in it. Pain is fine. Just don’t wallow in it for too long. Once you acknowledge the pain, you will be well on your road to acceptance.

Reality check

If you face the heartbreak head on, then you know that it is not for your own good to expect that something will happen or, in your case, someone will come back. The reality is that the relationship is over so no more going back that memory lane and expect that it’s going to be okay because you will get back together. It’s going to be okay because you will move on and move forward.

Makes you stronger

The thing about heartbreak is that when you surpass it, it can only make you stronger. Choosing to face the problem gives you superpowers to understand and love yourself better. It makes you stronger than ever. Nothing is really a waste of time because every experience is always an opportunity to learn.

Puts everything in place

Once you try and forget to do something, you will have the sense of feeling that you are not complete. You will always look for that missing puzzle piece and that’s you accepting the fact that what you thought would last forever has ended. Once you start accepting the pain, you will start looking at the bright side and focus on the things you need to do.

Realizing your worth

You are a wonderful person who just happened to be heartbroken at this stage of your life. There’s nothing wrong with that. You may be heartbroken but you are worthy of being loved and of giving love.

A breakup gives you the time to assess things, the time to reinvent yourself, and the time to bounce back and come out of it better and stronger.

If you keep denying that you are hurting, then you won’t have the chance to experience the ugly crying phase. One day, in the near future, you will laugh about this stage and you will feel nothing but gratefulness in your heart.

So go ahead, own the pain.

Keep in mind to go through it and never around it. / celr