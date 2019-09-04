PH pole vaulter EJ Obiena qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena cleared 5.81 meters in a tournament in Chiara, Italy late Tuesday to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The reigning Asian champion reset his own personal best and national record of 5.76 meters achieved early this year plus a sure seat in the national team bound for Tokyo, according to athletics chief Philip Ella Juico.
