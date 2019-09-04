American woman held at Naia as authorities found baby in luggage

MANILA, Philippines — An American woman was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) as authorities found a baby insider her luggage.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac identified the foreigner as Jennifer Talbot, 43. She was subsequently turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation for questioning.

Mabulac told INQUIRER.net that Talbot was supposed to leave the country for the United States when airport officers at Naia Terminal 3 discovered the undocumented “infant” in her baggage around 6:20 a.m.



Mabulac said they could not confirm the age of the baby or if Talbot owns the baby since authorities did not find any travel document to indicate the infant’s information. Mabulac also said Talbot could not present any applicable document to show that she has the authority to bring the baby with her abroad.

“Hindi natin ma-identify ‘yung bata kasi walang travel document kaya tinurn over natin. Titingnan din ng NBI kung may other violations,” Mabulac noted.

Meanwhile, Mabulac said the baby would be brought to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. /kga