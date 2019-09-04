Watch: This guy from Bukidnon has got some radio drama skills

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Radio dramas were part of our childhood, all thanks to our parents, relatives, and even yayas, who tuned in everyday for their favorite program.

Bisaya radio dramas were heard in almost every corner of the streets before the internet was born.

At present, we seldom hear them because of the advent of technology.

But this 31-year-old guy from Bukidnon is bringing those nostalgic moments back–this time on social media.

Check him out in this video:

The guy in the video showing his radio drama skills is Danilo Cahulogan, a third-year college student taking up Bachelor of Elementary Education at the Don Carlos Polytechnic College in Don Carlos, Bukidnon.

He shared with CDN Digital how he caught netizens’ eyes and ears.

“I uploaded my first video in June this year, just for fun. Then, I was surprised with how netizens reacted to it. So I uploaded this recent video again,” says Danilo.

Danilo told CDN Digital that growing up, he was influenced by his parents who always listened to radio dramas.

“I grew up listening to Ma’am Pricilla Raganas and the late Teban Daan. Since then, I was really fond of listening to them,” he said.

The video titled, “Handumanan sa usa ka awit: Inday Story,” which he posted last August 13, has already garnered 7,900 shares, 8,500 reactions, and 460,00 views.

The comments sections are skyrocketing with comments from netizens all around the world.

“Wow galing maka proud Bisaya. From Tokyo Japan,” a certain Madera Jhon-jhon Okoshi said.

Gamboa Renato, meanwhile, said, “Wow!! Authentic talent! All in one!”

Danilo said that he writes the script for his videos and sometimes get requests from the netizens.

Thanks to Danilo, those who haven’t heard radio dramas can now do so on social media. /bmjo