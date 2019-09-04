Senior citizens in Cebu City to receive P3K cash aid on Sept. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Senior citizens in Cebu City are set to receive P3, 000 on September 21.

The amount will represent their cash assistance for the months of July to September at P1, 000 per month.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the amount will be funded from the P2.5 billion Supplemental Budget 2 which the City Council passed on Tuesday, September 4.

Cebu City now has around 50, 000 senior citizens who are qualified to receive the P1, 000 monthly financial aid from City Hall. But Labella said that he is yet to determine if the 25, 000 newly registered senior citizens will already be included during their September 21 distribution.

“We really have to reconcile the records because of the new ordinance that approved the application of new senior citizens. So right now, we will just distribute to the previously registered (seniors),” said Labella.

“We will just announce the distribution for the new applicants once the OSCA has reconciled the records that they are really entitled to the financial aid,” he added.

The release of the seniors cash aid for the months of July to September was delayed because of the need for Labella to seek authority from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) before they could start to process the disbursement.

Labella said that former mayor Tomas Osmeña only set aside an allocation for the release of seniors aid for the months of January to June. | dcb