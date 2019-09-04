Comelec records 18,061 new voters in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City recorded a total of 18,061 newly-registered voters for the May 2020 synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Omar Sharif Mamalinta, election officer II of Comelec Cebu City, said Cebu City North District registered 7,323 new voters while Cebu City South District registered 10,738 new voters from August 1 to 31, 2019.

Mamalinta said they are looking to register 200 news voters every day.

Mamalinta also revealed that they will hold satellite registration activity on Thursday, September 5, at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to give unregistered policemen the chance to participate in the upcoming elections.

Other schedules for satellite registration will also be conducted at the Talamban Time Square on September 6; Kasambagan Sports Complex on September 14; University of the Visayas Main Campus on September 18; University of Cebu Banilad Campus on September 19; and Cogon Ramos Day Care Center on September 21.

Mamalinta also reminded the public that the registration will only run until September 30.

The Comelec office is open form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays. / celr