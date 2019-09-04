Alden Richards is coming to Cebu for series of mall shows

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A day after he renewed his contract with Kapuso Network, GMA Network announced that ‘Pambansang Bae’ Alden Richards’ first series of activities will be in Cebu.

Oli Amoroso, vice president and Regional TV head of GMA Network Inc., confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 3, that Richards will have a series of mall shows in Talisay City and Danao City on September 13, a Friday.

“Congratulations on your contract renewal with GMA Network, Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards,” he said in a Facebook post.

Oli said Richards will be part of the Kapuso mall show at the Gaisano Fiestamall in Tabunok, Talisay City at 4 p.m., after which he will head to the Kapuso fiesta event at the Danao City Boardwalk in Danao City in northern Cebu at 8 p.m.

Richards will headline a new GMA drama titled “The Gift” set to premier on September 16, he added.

Carmel Marie Castronuevo, one of the administrators of Aldenatics Cebu told CDN Digital that they are looking forward to Richards’ visit.

“We are happy, excited and flattered because Cebu is his first stop after renewing his contract with GMA. We felt a little extra special to be his first stop,” she said.

Richards was supposed to visit Cebu last July 27 to promote the now mega-hit movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with co-star Kathryn Bernardo but the show did not push through.

As of September 4, Wednesday, the movie has earned more than P880 million, making it the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” is also Richards first film with Star Cinema directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. The film is also Bernardo’s second movie that reached the P800 million mark after her 2018 film, “The How’s Of Us,” with boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“We are extremely happy and proud. We were confident that HLG (Hello, Love, Goodbye) will be a blockbuster but did not expect it to be this massive hit,” Castronuevo said.

With the success of the KathDen’s first film together, members of Aldenatics Cebu is praying for a sequel.

“As soon as we got out of the cinema, we exclaimed for part two, please! We are dying to know what happens next! Ethan and Joy left a memorable part in our hearts and we want to see more of them and their journey,” she said.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” tells the story of two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Hong Kong named Ethan (Richards) and Joy (Bernardo) who fell in love amid the challenges confronting OFWs and the sacrifices they make for their families back home. Completing the cast are Jameson Blake, Maymay Entrata, Kakai Bautista, and Joross Gamboa./elb