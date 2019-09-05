 Who is behind Faeldon’s action? 

It is still fresh in our minds that when former military man Nicanor Faeldon was designated as the chief of the Bureau of Customs, the agency was subjected to a vast controversy of corruption. Tons of shabu landed on our ports.

It was Senator Ping Lacson who accused Faeldon of accepting a welcome gift amounting to P100 million from exporters and some smugglers. The “Tara” system vibrantly continued at the bureau.

In denying such allegations, Faeldon called a press conference, making his old and dilapidated house as his background. Then he was like an expert military man in the combat when he returned fire against Lacson, hitting the latter’s son, who had transactions at the bureau being a cement exporter.

At that time, people were divided on whom to believe between Lacson and Faeldon. Many wanted to give Faeldon the benefit of the doubt. Hence, when he was pulled out as Custom’s chief and designated as the Bureau of Correction’s chief, it seemed that the people just agreed.

However, in his new assignment at the BuCor, his name again figured in another gigantic controversy, this time by releasing convicted criminals of heinous crimes using the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

The GCTA law under RA 10592 was enacted and signed into law by then President Noynoy Aquino. It shortens the number of days that a prisoner should stay in Jail. Inmates who display good behavior and no record of breach of discipline may be eligible for GCTA.

The law actually has a practical purpose. On the part of the government, at least the law helps decongest the jail facilities in the entire country. The government can also save money by cutting the budget for food.

On the part of the inmates who can avail the GCTA, at least they can be given the chance to be good citizens outside of the jail facilities. They can be given the chance to live normal lives again.

Nevertheless, such law has exceptions. Part of Section 1 of the law states: “Provided, finally, that recidivists, habitual delinquents, escapees and persons charge with heinous crimes are excluded from the coverage of this act.”

The big problem is in the implementation of the law. How come Mr. Faeldon released those convicted of heinous crimes when such release runs counter to the provision of the law? Why did he sign the order of release for former Calawan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanches, who committed heinous crimes, rape and murder?

Cebuanos are also alarmed that the three convicted criminals in the Chiong sisters kidnapping with homicide case namely: Jozman Aznar, Ariel Balansag and Alberto Cano were already released from the jail facility. The release of said criminals can cause danger to the lives of the complainants and their witnesses.

Why did Faeldon release those controversial prisoners? What pushed him to be so “brave” in doing such actions? Did he do it solely on his own? Or are there people higher than him who ordered him to do so? Did he not just follow an order?

While President Duterte finally sacked Faeldon, will he not investigate further if there are people behind faeldon’s actions? Remember that Faeldon was a military man, trained to just follow an order!

The truth cannot remain hidden.