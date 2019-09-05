Presyo Merkado: Pork at T. Padilla Public Market
Displayed at Bebe’s Meat Stall at the T. Padilla Public Market is a variety of pork cuts ready to be prepared for lunch and dinner.
Manang Bebe, 76, is a vendor for almost 56 years and sells pork as early as a.m.
Her mother was a meat vendor too so she grew up helping her at the stall.
When her mother died 56 years ago, she took over the business taking stock of what her mother taught her: to always offer the best quality meat to her customers and loyal clients.
Here are the priced of pork at Manang Bebe’s stall:
Ribs: P180/kilo
Abaga/Kas-ing: P230/kilo
Unod: P240/kilo
Tiil: 180/kilo
Paa: P230/kilo
Tiyan/Belly: P240/kilo
Atay/liver: 160/kilo
