‘Love rivalry’ led to a fight inside Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – – A personal grudge between two children in conflict with the law (CICL) led to a physical altercation inside Cebu City Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 5.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the two children, who are house in different dorms, were at the common space inside the facility when a physical altercation happened.

Tumulak, member of the city council’s committee on public safety, said several of the CICLs tried to break up the fight but it was too late when one child stabbed the other on the back using an improvised weapon, a sharpened toothbrush.

Ambrocio Ibonez, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Operation Second Chance, a home for CICLs operated by the Cebu City government, said the two had a misunderstanding about a girl whom they both liked.

He said there was a Bible Study session that happened before the fight.

When he stepped into the room, Ibonez said he shouted “padlock!,” which means that they should remain in their dorms.

That was when he saw the child with the improvised weapon struck the other on his back.

The child was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center where he is now in stable condition and under recovery.

Ibonez described the incident as a “remote” case.

Tumulak visited the Operation Second Chance on Friday, September 6, to meet with the house parents and staff to remind them about what to do, what to expect and how to deal with issues involving the minors cared for in the center.

Tumulak said the house parents and staff in the facility are new.

To avoid other incidents, Tumulak said they asked the house parents to strengthen their communication and relationship with the children so they will immediately know the problems that these minors are facing.

“We reminded them about what we did in the previous administration that made it peaceful. We are helping them in sports, health so they are taken care of,” Tumulak said in the vernacular. / celr