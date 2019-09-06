CIDG-7 to supervise voluntary surrender of convicts from Cebu freed under GCTA

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) said convicts released under good conduct time allowance (GCTA) who will voluntary surrender will undergo the same procedure with arrested suspected criminals.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, CIDG-7 deputy chief, told reporters on Friday morning, September 6, 2019, in a press interview in Camp Sotero Cabahug, Gorrordo Avenue, Cebu City, that following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, they will have to take GCTA surrenderers under their custody, where they will undergo booking and profiling, the same procedure with the other arrested criminals before they are forwarded to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“Once ma proseso na, they will eventually [be] turned over didto sa BuCor,” said Amancia.

(Once imprisoned, they will eventually be turned over to the Bureau of Corrections.)

According to Amancia, they are now just waiting for the final list of the names of heinous-crime-involved convicts from Cebu whom they will be monitoring for the next few days.

President Duterte announced on Wednesday, September 4, that all heinous-crime convicts released under GCTA should surrender to the nearest authorities within 15 days.

In Cebu, at least three have already submitted themselves to the police stations in Cebu since Thursday.

Read more: Negro surrenders: ‘I don’t want to hide from the law’

These were Jesus Negro Jr, 54, who surrender at Bogo City Police station late night last September 4, Conrado Cortes of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City who surrendered afternoon on Thursday, September 5 and Danilo dela Victoria, from Barangay Lahug, Cebu City who also presented himself early this morning, September 6.

Read more: Two more crime convicts surrender to police in Cebu

Amancia said that they will be strictly following the 15-day deadline given to those convicts to surrender. After this given period of time, Amancia said they are authorised to arrest these individuals when they conduct an operation in relation to the GCTA case.

“Kung dili sila mo surrender after 15 days, they will be considered fugitive of justice so pwede na sila arestohon,” Amancia said.

(If they don’t surrender after 15 days, they will be considered fugitive of justice, so they can be arrested.) /bmjo