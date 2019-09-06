5 Hot Exclusives You Can’t Miss At the Metro Sidewalk Sale

The Metro Sidewalk Sale is already upon us as September 13 gets closer than ever! With exclusive deals that span across every department, buyers can get a chance to purchase all the needs and wants they can imagine until September 15 with up to 50% off on great selections. Plus, Metro Rewards Card holders can even double their points just by shopping. Here are some goodies you can’t miss during the sale.

1. Paradise for the Pinoy Palate

As part of the sale’s Special Buys exclusive, some featured items can be purchased for up to 55% off their original price when buyers present a single receipt purchase of P1,500 from the Metro Department. Store. One of these items is the stellar Tough Mama Rice Cooker, a need for every true blue Pinoy that knows just how much good rice serves as the centerpiece of all meals. On top of that, Metro Business Club Owners can also get 5kg of rice with a single receipt purchase of P3,500 cash or credit in the supermarket.

2. Essentials That Make a Home

Another unmissable deal comes from the home section, with items up for sale that are usually much pricier. From necessary furnishings to bits and bobs that just make a house feel cozier and personal, the Metro Home department has tons to offer and the sale is the perfect time to decorate a space. More special items on offer as part of the Special Buys include a bench that comes with a two-tier shoe rack that can be availed for the possible price of just P795 and a round hanging mirror with a diameter of 40 cm which can be copped for just P395.

3. Items That Make Your Kitchen a Catch

The difference between an unused kitchen and an immaculate one are simply the tools within them, and how each person utilizes it. The dream kitchen can now be equipped easily during the sale, and special offers are on the table again. One tech wonder that is a simple yet useful appliance to have is the Tough Mama Electric Kettle, which is part of the Special Buys selection that can be availed. MRC members also get a members-only special supermarket deal which nets them a liter of one saver select dishwashing liquid for every cash or credit single receipt purchase with a minimum of P1,500. Dirty dishes are a thing of the past with that deal.

4. Bags, Bags, and Bags!

Both men and women get to expresstheir aesthetic as well as get the storage they need with a select line of purses, backpacks, duffels, cases, handbags, and more selections that all feel premium without hurting the pockets. Each offering fits different styles and serves both quality and functionality.

5. Accessories Galore

Of course, day to day living is not complete without fashion. Tops, bottoms, shoes, shades, jewelry – you name it and the Metro Sidewalk Sale has it to offer, rounding out everything you need from inside the house to going out into the world.

With these exclusives, one can practically cover all bases when it comes to shopping. MRC members get more for their shopping by getting double their points during the sale. MBC members get exclusive promos and competitive prices that make business easier as they get to expect more net earnings.

Don’t miss out on these awesome deals, available for just one weekend!