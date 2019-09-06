373 farmers in Cebu, Bohol receive agricultural patents

CEBU CITY—Over 300 farmers in Cebu and Bohol received agricultural patents from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7).

In a post on its Facebook page, DENR-7 reported it had distributed 373 agricultural patents to farmers in Danao City and Pinamungajan town in Cebu and Valencia town in Bohol.

Of the total number of titles distributed, 290 titles were distributed in Valencia, 29 titles in Danao City and another 54 in Pinamungajan, Cebu.

The distribution was done through the provincial environment and natural resources offices in Bohol and Cebu on September 2 and 4.

Aside from the Penro offices, community environment and natural resources offices in Cebu City, Argao town in Cebu and Tagbilaran City in Bohol province, the registry of deeds and local government partners were also present during the distribution.

Paquito Melicor Jr., DENR 7 regional executive director, said that the Handog Titulo Program had been conducted nationwide every month of September in observance of the founding anniversary of the Land Management Bureau.

This year, the DENR celebrated the 118th Lands Anniversary last September 2, 2019. Based on the DENR 7 report, the office has transmitted 1,389 agricultural patents as of August 30 to the Register of Deeds.

DENR-7 is targeting the issuance of 2,616 agricultural patents by the end of 2019. Republic Act No. 782, which was approved on June 21, 1952, provides the granting of free patents to occupants of public agricultural land since or prior to July 4, 1945.

However, they must be natural born citizen of the Philippines and should have continuously occupied or cultivated either by himself/herself or predecessors.

The law also states that free patents can only be issued to an agricultural land not exceeding 24 hectares./dbs