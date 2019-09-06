Bamboo Buildathon to build structure inspired by Warka Water Towers of Ethiopia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The building of a water collection structure similar to the Warka Water Towers of Ethiopia will be the highlight of the ongoing Bamboo Buildathon.

Bamboo Buildathon, which is being held at SM Seaside City from September 6 to 8, 2019, is a combination of a lecture and a workshop.

On Friday, architect and Green builder, Joy Onozawa, first discussed the multiple uses of bamboo, including as a construction material.

At mid-afternoon Friday, Onozawa assigned tasks to the participants so they could put into practice what they learned during the lecture.

On Saturday, they will be building an actual structure that can be used as an alternative to collect water.

The mesh around the bamboo structure collects water from the damp air. Then the water drips down into a collection surface, which in turn funnels it into the tank.

The structure is patterned after the Warka water tower of Ethiopia, which harvest water from the air.

Bamboo has been promoted as the most important nature’s substitute for the endangered rainforest hardwoods.

The versatility of bamboo outmatches most tree species.

It is recognized to be a natural and excellent raw material for manufacturing strong and sturdy furniture, handicrafts, and novelty items./dbs