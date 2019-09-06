USC graduate tops August-September 2019 Electrical Engineer board exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A University of San Carlos graduate, Mikhael Glen B. Lataza, has topped the August-September 2019 Registered Electrical Engineer board examinations.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission and the Board of Electrical Engineering, which released the results of the board exams on September 6, Lataza placed first among 3,285 board passers after earning a rating of 92.60 percent in the exams.

Lataza, however, is the only Cebu university graduate, who entered the top 10 in the Electrical Engineering Licensure Examinations.

The other other top 10 placers are Gerald Mier of Bicol University-Legazpi, who got a 92.05 percent score, got the second place.

Derrick Ramos from the University of Santo Tomas placed third with a score of 91.85 percent.

John Perez of Camarines Norte State College-Daet is fourth with a score of 91.60 percent.

He is followed by fifth placer Ervin Reña of University of Batangas (91.50 percent).

Sixth placers are Dee Jay Alvaro of Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Tech-(for CSPC); Jose Gabriel Delos Santos and Renz Christian Delos Santos of Bulacan State University (for Bcat)-Malolos; Jonathan Joaquin and Mark John Ureta of Rizal Technological University (91.40 percent).

Seventh placer is Jake Michael Cruz of the University of the Philipppines (91.30 percent). He is followed by eight placer Karlo Avendaño (91.10 percent) of Bulacan State University (for Bcat)-Malolos.

Ninth placers are Renzy Valdecantos and Efren Villena Jr. of Polytechnic University of the Philippines Main-Sta. Mesa (90.95 percent).

Tenth placers are Joshnell Rhenz Sigue of Polytechnic University of the Philippines Main-Sta. Mesa and Francis Leonard Tinaja of the University of Batangas (90.80 percent)./dbs