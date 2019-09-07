Mactan police nab three suspects in drug watchlist

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three persons, who are in the police drug watchlist, were arrested by authorities in two separate buy-bust operations on Saturday morning, September 7.

Police operatives led by Major Narciso Abapo, chief of Mactan Police Station (Station 1), arrested Warner Aying, 40, a few minutes past 6 a.m. in Sitio Kasanta, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Aying, also a resident of the same barangay, was arrested with 27 small sachets of illegal drugs in his possession with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P7,344.

At 7:30 a.m., the same police team nabbed two other drug suspects in Sitio Bag-ong Silingan, still in Barangay Mactan.

Aldwin Pantino, 36, and his cohort Marinel Bruces, 27, both residents of Sitio Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak, were arrested in a drug operation with 22 small sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) with a DDB value worth P7,480.

All arrested persons are included in Lapu-Lapu City’s police drug watchlist.

The three are currently detained at the Mactan Police Station. / celr