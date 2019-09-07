DOJ rejects 3 OSG witnesses in sedition raps vs Robredo, 32 others

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has refused to admit additional testimony from the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) as it concluded its preliminary investigation into the sedition complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo and 32 others.

The three-member DOJ prosecution panel rejected the motion of Assistant Solicitor General Angelita Miranda to summon three more witnesses because the deadline to present evidence had passed last month.

Assistant State Prosecutor Gino Santiago also reminded the OSG that its sedition charge, based mostly on the testimony of ex-convict Peter Advincula, alias “Bikoy,” was already “complete.”

The OSG had wanted the DOJ to summon lawyer Jude Sabio, former whistleblower Guillermina Arcillas, who recently filed a kidnapping complaint against Antonio Trillanes IV, and Perfecto Tagalog, who claimed Trillanes had tried to get him to link presidential son Rep. Paolo Duterte to rice smuggling.