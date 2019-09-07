Man with P105K worth of shabu nabbed in Brgy Sambag 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abellana police have been looking for Leovir Medina Teodosio, 38, for more than a month now.

But Police Master Sergeant Jephthah Jumawan, desk officer of Abellana Police Station, said that Teodosio, who is considered a high value target, have been very elusive.

Teodosio finally run out of luck Friday night.

He was arrested by the police in a buy-bust operation at around 10 p.m. in Sitio Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City. Recovered from his possession were 12 medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 15.58 grams and worth P105, 944.

Jumawan said that Abellana police has placed Teodosio under surveillance for at least two weeks prior to his arrest.

But Teodosio was quick to deny the accusations against him.

He told CDN Digital that he was merely ask by a man, whom he did not name, to safekeep the plastic packs of shabu that were recovered from his possession.

“Lisod mo amin nga dili man na akoa,” he told CDN Digital.

(It would also be difficult for me to claim ownership (of the shabu) when it’s not even mine.)

Teodosio said that the owner of the shabu would either call him or send him messages through his cellular phone to inform him of the need for them to meet.

He is paid a P500 storage fee for keeping the supplier’s shabu.

Jumawan said they continue to investigate Teodosio’s connections to especially identify his illegal drugs supplier. He does not discount the possibility that Teodosio belongs to a big-time drug group.

A complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is now prepared against the suspect who is now detained at the Abellana police detention facility, Jumawan added. | dcb