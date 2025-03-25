MPBL: Cebu absorbs heartbreaking 61-63 loss to San Juan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Classic continued their slide in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) after a heartbreaking, 61-63 loss to the San Juan Knights on Monday, March 24, at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

This marks Cebu’s third consecutive defeat after starting their campaign with a victory over Caloocan City.

Dennis Santos led Cebu’s efforts with 14 points, six rebounds, and two steals, while Limuel Tampus contributed 13 points, six boards, two assists, and a steal. Jameson Hiro also had a solid outing with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal, but their combined efforts were not enough to secure a win.

On the other hand, Dexter Maiquez powered San Juan in their season debut, posting a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, a block, and an assist. Jose Manuel Sabandal, Kenneth Neil Villapando, and Orlan Wamar Jr. chipped in 20 points collectively, while Cebuano John Galinato added five markers to help seal the close victory.

San Juan set the tone early, racing to an 11-point lead before Gryan Mendoza ended Cebu’s dry spell, trimming the gap to 14-6.

In the second quarter, San Juan extended their advantage to 12, 22-10, after Jose Manuel Sabandal drained back-to-back triples. They maintained control and went into halftime with a comfortable 36-25 advantage.

Despite trailing by double digits, Cebu Classic stormed back in the third period, unleashing a 10-0 run behind the efforts of Mark Meneses, Ladis Lepalam, and Darell Manliguez, slashing the deficit to just one, 35-36.

Riding that momentum, Cebu turned the tables, seizing a 41-39 lead after Santos calmly sank his free throws. They stretched their advantage to six, 47-41, before closing the third quarter ahead by six, 49-43.

However, San Juan refused to back down in the final frame as Sabandal tied the game at 53-all with a crafty layup, and Arvin Gamboa put them back on top, 55-53.

The Knights held their nerve in the dying minutes, with Wamar icing the game from the free-throw line to secure the narrow MPBL victory, despite Cebu’s last-ditch efforts from Hiro and Santos.

