Cesafi junior football tournament to follow double round robin format

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to popular demand, the junior football tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) will now follow a double round robin format.

“Nihangyo ang mga coaches kay ganahan sila ug daghang duwa,” said Cesafi football tournament director Francis Ramirez.

(The coaches asked for it because they wanted more games.)

This is the first time that teams competing in the Cesafi junior football tournament will play in a double round robin format. Previously, they just follow the single round robin format.

The top two teams will contest the title while no battle for third place will happen. The third placer will be determined by the standings, said Ramirez adding that this matter was agreed on during the coaches’ meeting.

The college division will continue with its usual double round robin format with the top two teams advancing to the finals.

The top 3 and 4 will battle for third place.

However, if a team sweeps its elimination games then it will automatically be crowned the 2019 champion.

This is for both collegiate and junior divisions. The runners-up will then be be determined by the standings.

Another change according to Ramirez is that they will be bringing back the policy of issuing yellow and red cards to coaches. This will be done to keep coaches in check and remind them not to let their emotions get the better of them.

The CESAFI football tournament will kickoff Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center with four games on tap.

Junior runner-up University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and Sisters of Mary (SMS) Boystown will open the season as they go up against each other in the first game.

University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED) will face Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in the second game.

Opening the collegiate division is runner-up University of the Visayas (UV) who will face University of Cebu (UC).

The second game will have the senior USJ-R going up against University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in the junior division and University of San Carlos (USC) in the collegiate division will be sitting out the first game day.

Games will be played every weekend and on Wednesdays. / celr