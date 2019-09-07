Who will get the ticket to PFF U15 national finals: CVFA or NOSIRFA booters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a few hours from now, Visayas football will have a clearer picture on who between Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) and Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) will remain in contention for the remaining ticket to the national finals of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships.

Only the top two teams in the Visayas eliminations will be able to advance to the national finals in Manila.

The Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) already has one of the tickets in the bag after it consistently stayed at the top spot with 16 points equivalent to a 5-1-1 win-loss-draw record.

CVFA will face NOSIRFA Saturday, September 7, 3:30 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center with both teams in a must win situation.

Even if CVFA still has one remaining game aside from NOSIRFA, it has to win this game against NOSIRFA to stay in contention. Only a win will do as even a draw will end its campaign in this national tournament.

NOSIRFA, on the other hand, will also need to win this game for a chance to advance to the national finals.

Both teams, however, expressed optimism of their chances during the press conference held earlier today at the Hostel 7 located along Ramon, Eduardo Aboitiz St., this city.

“Since this is our last game, we want our boys to play fair and just. We just want them to play their best, just play natural, don’t panic,” said NOSIRFA head coach Juan Carl Ladero IV.

He was joined by his assistant coach Earl Villariza and team captain Rafael Reyes.

Ladero admitted that they have a psychological advantage having won 2-1 over CVFA in the first round of elimination at their home turf at the Silliman Ball Field in Dumaguete City.

However, Ladero pointed out that the CVFA also has an advantage as they will now be playing in their home turf.

“Psychologically, advantage na siya, but it is the home advantage of Cebu. I hope the morale is high, and the kids had a nice rest last night. Maybe, (they are) well prepared for this game, hopefully,” said Ladero.

CVFA head coach Martin Ferrer, for his part, said that they are hungry for a win to keep their bid alive.

“We are very hungry for a win because we’re fighting for the second slot so we will give them a hard game, but it will be a fair game,” said Ferrer.

Having lost to NOSIRFA in their first meeting, Ferrer said that he would motivate the team by telling them that despite that loss, they would still be the best team for this tournament.

Ferrer added that it was good news for the team that Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy had allowed the CVFA U15 to continue playing in the PFF national tournament even if the CESAFI football tournament would already start on September 8.

Both CVFA President Rodney Orale and Board Member Guy Ceniza also expressed their thanks to CESAFI and Tiukinhoy.

“I think this is a very good moving forward development for the whole football community because, in the past, instead of constricting the players, they’re given the opportunity to play, and I think this is a very good decision made by the CESAFI,” said Ceniza.

Orale said that the permission from CESAFI would be a very big help because without it, the CVFA would have no more players for the national tournament as only a few would be left in the lineup.

Manning the CVFA team against NOSIRFA are Don Bosco Technical College’s (DBTC) John William Oberes, Nathan Khail Lingatong, Renzo Miguel Javier, Kristian Mari Lusoc, Edgar Paredes, Joross Clark Tabar, Joseph Kyne Garces, Carsten Pumareja, Alezandro Ledesma, Vaugn York Pacaña, John Mehl Rondrique, Ariel Estiola, John Philip Tabar; Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s (SHS-AdC) James Benedict Rufin, Raphael Senining, Gustavo Larrañaga, John Andrew Mandawe; and Abellana National School’s (ANS) Mark Lester Zafra./dbs