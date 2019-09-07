NBI in Bohol province nabs 2; recovers P400K shabu, 5 fully grown marijuana plants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers in Bohol province have been tailing Michael Zarate on suspicions that he was peddling illegal drugs.

But Zarate, a high value target, eluded arrest during a buy-bust operation Friday night, September 6, says Atty. Renan Oliva, chief of the Bohol District Office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Oliva said they instead arrested Jaime Jasol, 28, and Marvin Encargis, 18, inside Zarate’s residence in Barangay Ilihan, Tubigon town in Bohol province.

Friday night’s operation was in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Bohol Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

The joint team confiscated 13 medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 55 grams and worth at least P400, 000 from Zarate’s residence.

Oliva said they also recovered 10 grams of dried marijuana leaves and 5 stems of fully grown marijuana plants that were planted on his backyard. |dcb