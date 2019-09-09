7 Cebuanos enter ‘The Clash’ Top 64

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least seven Cebuanos are a step closer to their dream after making it to the Top 64 of GMA’s singing competition “The Clash.”

The show’s Facebook page named Shanen Garciso, Clark Serafin, Louise Alivio, Karla Villondo, Jun Sisa, Nicole Apolinar, and Shenahia Postrero as have made it to the official roster of contestants.

“The Clash” is a singing competition at the Kapuso Network hosted by Rita Daniel and Ken Chan, with Rayver Cruz and Julie Ann San Jose as the show’s masters.

It premiered in 2018 where Cebuana and Minglanilla native Golden Cañedo was named as its first grand champion. Cañedo is now managed by the GMA Artist Center.

As the biggest singing competition in Kapuso Network will soon to open, let us get to know these Cebuanos who will be competing this season.

Shanen Garciso, 18

School: Grade 12 at St. Scholastica’s Academy

Address: Lawaan I, Talisay City

Shanen Garciso got qualified in ABS-CBN’s “The Voice” and “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

But she had to give up these two national competitions for her father’s hospitalization and to give way for her studies back then.

But this 18-year-old Talisay City native believes that everything happens in God’s time.

Garciso was named as one of the Top 64 to compete for GMA’s Season 2 of “The Clash.”

“If it is God’s will, then let it be his for me to pursue,” she told CDN Digital.

Among the reasons why she wants to compete in “The Clash” is to step out of her comfort zone.

Garciso also finds it as a mean to help her parents in raising her four other siblings.

Technically, “The Clash” Season 2 is her first singing competition.

“The pressure is real actually because then again, the previous champion was a Cebuana. Of course, people would expect so much of what we can give and show them regarding this,” she said.

Despite the pressure, the only way for her to succeed is to believe in herself and trust God.

Karla Villondo, 18

School: Senior High School Student at the St.Scholastica’s Academy

Address: 6. Pinggan, Pakigne, Minglanilla, southern Cebu

It was not part of her plan to join “The Clash” Season 2.

But Villondo was influenced by her bestfriend, Garciso, who was also named as one of the Top 64 in the competition.

“I am doubting my talent because I know that I am not the best among the rest. But when I passed the audition and called for the final call back here in Manila and passed again, I realized that I still have a chance to prove and improve myself,” she told CDN Digital.

Until now, the Minglanilla native could not believe that she is part of a national competition.

“I am just an ordinary girl who dreams to sing in front of a few people but I was really shocked to know that I am one of the contestants who is going to be representing the whole Visayas,” she added.

Villondo mostly joined barangay contests in Cebu but have not won any single competition yet.

She is also a member of Saint Gregory’s Choir at San Roque Parish in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla.

The 18-year-old Cebuana singer wants to serve God through her singing talent.

Jun Sisa, 28

Work: YouTuber, financial advisor, and cruise ship singer

Address: Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City

Can his online followers help him win in “The Clash” Season 2?

Jun Sisa, who has more than 27,000 subscribers on YouTube channel and 27,130 followers on his Facebook accoun, is one of the Top 64 to look for in this singing competition.

“Lipay kaayo (nakasulod sa audition) kay daghan kaayo nga maayo pag audition. Mura og wala jud koy chance nga maka sulod pero thankful kay natagaan ko og chance nga ma share akong talent,” he told CDN Digital.

(I am so happy that I got in because there were a lot who did great during the audition. I thought I had no chance.)

His main reason why he decided to be part of “The Clash” is that he wants to prove to others that he can do more aside from doing song covers on YouTube.

One of his most viewed Youtube videos was the “10 OPM Songs (MASH-UP)” with Sam Mangubat and Shane Tarun.

The video has been viewed more than 600,000 times as of 3 p.m. of September 7.

Clark Serafin, 24

Work: Vocalist at Sweet and Spicy Band

Address: Barangay Luy-a, Medellin

He had no plans to join “The Clash” Season 2.

But when he won at the Studio 7’s “Duet with Me” in GMA, Serafin took this chance as a platform to introduce his band in the national audience.

Winning the “Duet with Me” has given him the slot to join this year’s “The Clash.”

“Para sad maka inspire ko sa mga singers sa Cebu labi na sa mga taga North nga dili muhunong sa pag kanta kay maabot ra sad ang time sila na pud ang maka experience sa akong na experience,” he said.

(I want to inspire other singers from northern Cebu not to stop singing and dreaming. For sure, time will come that they will also join national competitions in the future.)

Sweet and Spicy band is a Bogo-Medellin based showband which was founded in 2016 by Duke Estacione, the band’s drummer.,

Aside from Serafin, other members of the band are Hinkley Gabiana (lead guitarist), Junmar Alilin (bassist), and Michael Klein Ycong (keyboardist).

Shenahia Postrero, 19

School: Talisay City College

Address: Barangay Pardo, Cebu City

Who would forget Shenahia Postrero?

This 19-year-old Cebuana placed second runner-up in the Sinulog Idol Season 9 in 2018.

She is also one of the Visayas contenders to the It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2016.

“I am shocked and super happy because I am one of the Top 64,” she told CDN Digital.

Postrero admitted that the pressure is real in joining “The Clash” since Cañedo is her close friend.

“Nag pray lang ko pirmi ug asa gyud kutob akong journey diri. Dawaton nako kay everything happens for a reason gyud baya pero maningkamot gyud ko. Laban lang,” she said.

(I am praying for my “The Clash” journey. I will accept whatever happens but I will also do my best. I will do my best.)

Louise Alivio, 20

School: Doctor of Optometry at the Cebu Doctors University (CDU)

Address: Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City

Louise Alivio is not just a pretty face.

This 20-year-old model from B&B Model Cebu wants to show her talent in singing.

“I am speechless and overwhelmed (to be part of Top 64). I really never thought I would come this far. Before, I was just a fan of this show,” she said.

She could still remember that she and her family watched the first season together in 2018 to cheer for the finalists.

Since she was a kid, Alivio already knew that she has the talent in singing and performing.

“I can happily imagine myself being part of different television shows. I want to be the singer who will touch the hearts of many and I believe that. The Clash” is my stepping stone to all of these dreams,” she said.

She is also aware of the pressure and challenge for Cebuanas like her in the competition after Cañedo won last year.

But what makes Alivio keeps going in the competition is to always think of her purpose and goals.

“I joined this competition and of course trust in myself and pray to God, this makes the pressure transform to my strength and positivity,” she said.

Alivio is currently a cantor at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod.

She is a former finalist in Cebu Pop Music Festival 2017 and was named champion in the vocal duet singing competition for Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) in 2018.

Nicole Louise Apolinar, 16

Address: Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City

After two years, Nicole Louise Apolinar is back for another singing competition.

The decision to join “The Clash” this year is because she wants to pursue her dream of becoming a professional singer and inspire young people.

“Having a life is a gift from God. But having talent is a bonus and something you should find a purpose for. Do not stop fighting for your dreams,” she told CDN Digital.

“The Clash” is not her first national competition. She joined It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2017.

Apolinar was also part of “The Voice Kids” Season 2 in 2015 under the wing of coach Bamboo Manalac.

With a Cebuana being named as the first grand champion in “The Clash,” Apolinar does not feel any pressure.

“I am proud that the winner was from Cebu and she is really amazing. I came here to fight and also enjoy this competition. I do not really think that I should pressure myself,” she added. /elb