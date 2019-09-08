Santol, or Lolly Fruit, and its benefits

Do you wanna eat something sweet and sour that is very healthy?

Why not try Cebu’s homegrown santol fruit or (Sandoricum koetjape), also known as “Lolly Fruit” in other countries.

This tropical fruit, which only grows in southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, can be found sold at the local market of Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu for only P2 each.

According to health site healthyhuemans.com, the fruit is used here in the Philippines for the treatment of diarrhea and dysentery, a severe type of diarrhea.

Santol is very rich in vitamin C, which promotes proper cell metabolism and protects the immune system against diseases.