Victor Hao Cuenco named Miss World Philippines 2019’s creative director

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Victor Hao Cuenco just ticked off an item on his bucket list.

The 53-year-old Cebu-based choreographer and stage director was chosen as the creative director for Miss World Philippines 2019.

“I am very happy and flattered but at the same time nervous because this is big and national pageant,” Cuenco told CDN Digital.

Cuenco was chosen by Arnold Vegafria, the national director of the Miss World Philippines.

Vegafria was able to witness Cuenco’s shows in the past like Miss Ormoc 2018 and Binibining Cebu in 2018 where the former served as one of the judges.

“He (Vegafria) has been judging pageants around the country including Binibing Cebu 2018. One of his staff looked for me early August 2019 and informed me about the Miss World Philippines,” added.

Miss World Philippines is his first national pageant after almost 30 years in the industry. It has 40 candidates where Cebuana beauty queens Ilene de Vera and Tracy Maureen Perez are part of the official roster.

Cuenco and his team are now finalizing the details on how to stage the Miss World Philippines 2019 on September 15, 2019 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“For sure, it will be a show to remember,” he added.

Cuenco will fly to Manila on September 10, Tuesday, with his 15-man team.

Aside from directing pageants, Cuenco is a popular dance choreographer in Cebu. He was the creative director for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019, which was staged on August 25, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center. He also the stage director for Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival Grand Finale since 2005. /elb