Beauty Beyond the Stage: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 Candidates Champion Social Change

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu (MUPHC) stage, seventeen extraordinary women are making a significant impact through their powerful advocacies. As they grace the runway, they are not only vying for the crown but also championing causes that matter.

The grand coronation night on December 18, 2024, at Waterfront Hotel Cebu will not only crown a beauty queen but also celebrate the power of advocacy and the potential to make a positive impact.

In candid interviews held before the grand pre-pageant and sponsors gala night at Radisson Blu Hotel on December 12, 2024, these inspiring candidates shared their heartfelt missions and aspirations for a better future.

A Glimpse into Their Advocacies

Riza Milapaz (Aloguinsan)

A virtual assistant and host, Riza advocates for neglected and orphaned children, partnering with Albert Schweitzer Familienwerk Foundation Phils. Inc. – Children’s Haven.

Jannah Salazar (Borbon)

A fourth-year mass communication student, Jannah champions the rights of farmers and the agricultural sector, aiming to address food security concerns.

Chella Grace Falconer (Naga)

A seasoned pageant contestant, Chella advocates for mental health awareness, aiming to break the stigma and encourage open conversations about mental well-being.

Gabriella Mai Carballo (Cebu City North)

Gabriella, a Doctor of Medicine, is passionate about environmental protection and sustainability, focusing on initiatives like recycling soap and waste management workshops in public schools in Mandaue City.

Christine Mae Saladaga (Cebu City South)

A psychology student, Christine advocates for mental health awareness, sharing her personal experiences to help others.

Sarah Hudson (Consolacion)

A mental health advocate, Sarah promotes awareness and support for individuals in recovery.

Lyca Mae Saplad (Daanbantayan)

A tourism student and former volleyball player, Lyca advocates for quality education and community programs promoting physical activity and skills development.

Ethel Joy Batoon (Danao)

A teacher, Ethel advocates for education, particularly for out-of-school youth, through initiatives like “Klaseton.”

Jamie Javier (Lapu-Lapu City)

A registered nurse, Jamie advocates for improved healthcare access and quality in Cebu, aiming to address resource limitations.

Sunshine Iriarte (Medellin)

A fur mom, Sunshine advocates for animal welfare, particularly for stray dogs, encouraging adoption and responsible pet ownership.

Jennifer Kim Emmerich (Moalboal)

A fresh graduate from Germany, Jennifer advocates for women’s health equality, highlighting the need for more inclusive medical research.

Katja Bacoy (Ronda)

A single mother, Katja empowers teenage mothers and encourages young people to make informed decisions with her Dreams before Diapers advocacy.

Bea Abucayan (Samboan)

A banker and Red Cross volunteer, Bea advocates for women’s empowerment, particularly for cancer patients, and supports community initiatives.

Ahfinnie Tenebroso (Sogod)

An elementary education student, Ahfinnie advocates for the welfare of solo parents, drawing inspiration from her own experiences.

AJ Queniahan (Sta. Fe)

A young advocate, AJ focuses on education and healthcare for children in Santa Fe, aiming to inspire young people.

Shindell Atibula (Tabuelan)

A senior high school student, Shindell advocates for self-empowerment, particularly for young girls, sharing her experiences with bullying.

Chain Lee Templo (Tuburan)

An English language student, Chain advocates for education and partners with organizations to spread awareness.

As these remarkable women continue to inspire and empower, the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 pageant becomes a platform for social change.