Check out how this barkada from Dumaguete looked back at their schooling years

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The best kind of friendship starts by building each other up.

That’s exactly what this group of friends from Dumaguete did.

Before graduating last March 2019, the group, dubbed “Lucky Nine,” made sure they’d end their schooling with a bang in a unique way.

How? Well, they made it a point to visit all the places that their barakda went to while they were still studying.

Albertito Rotea, who is among the “Lucky Nine,” documented this undertaking and shared photos of their interesting plan on social media. It has become viral since then.

The post, as of September 9, 2019, has 191 comments, 798 shares, and 1,700 reactions.

Although the photos were taken during their graduation day, it resurfaced once again when all members of the Lucky Nine group passed the recent Electrical Engineering Board Examination.

So where did the group get the idea?

Rotea explained: “The Year 2017, Graduation day. It was the end of our Junior year when we saw a picture of Engineering graduates playing at a certain internet café wearing their togas. That inspired us to do the same thing in the future when we graduate. Our original plan was to have our picture taken in [a fast food chain], where we usually study together, wearing our togas,” says Rotea.

But instead of picking just one place, the group decided to drop by all the places where Lucky Nine went to, but this time, wearing their graduation togas.

The places they went to included a KTV bar, where they stayed to release some stress from school and from reviewing; a place called Foodnet, where they ate most of the time for some affordable meals; Cheese Sticks, where they get their afternoon snacks; and the two bars they love to drop by and party on Friday nights.

“The day we took those photos is one of those memorable experiences for us because we got to reminisce on all the different adventures we had in five years compressed in that single day,” he says.

Rotea said the group plans to make the most of their free time to just explore and have their own adventures before riding the reality bus of looking for a job.

The Lucky Nine’s way of reminiscing their school years is indeed one squad goal worth sharing. So what’s your barkada’s story? /bmjo