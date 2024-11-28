Taxi drivers told to recalibrate meters before collecting P50 flag-down rate

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has reminded taxi drivers and operators not to collect P50 flag-down rate unless their meters were already recalibrated.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., the director of LTFRB-7, said that so far, only 25 percent of the more than 6,000 taxi units in the region have recalibrated meters.

Montealto said that recalibration would cost P1, 500.

It was three months ago when LTFRB approved an increase in the flag-down rate from P45 to P50.

“Kaniadto, provisional rato ang P45 nga increase sa flag-down rate tungod sa pagsaka sa presyo sa gasolina. Hangtod nga three months ago, gihimong permanent ang P50,” Montealto said.

He warned those that would collect the new rate without recalibration risk the payment of fines amounting to P5,000 for the first offense; P10,000 for the second offense; and P15,000 for the third offense. In addition, the unit may also be impounded for 30 days.

In June 2022, taxi operators filed a petition for an increase in the flag-down rate from P40 to P60.

A P5 increase was granted in September 2022. A motion for reconsideration was filed by taxi operators in October 2022 seeking a P10 increase.

LTFRB later on amended its initial decision to grant a P10 increase, raising the current flag down rate to P50.

