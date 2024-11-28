5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Tarlac City; aftershocks expected

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Tarlac City on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In an advisory, Phivolcs reported that the tectonic earthquake occurred east of Tarlac City at 5:58 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, with a depth of focus of 199 kilometers.

While this earthquake may not cause property damage, aftershocks are expected.

Initially, Phivolcs said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.2 and a depth of focus of 174 km.

Phivolcs also said that the temblor was felt in several areas of Luzon with the following strengths detected through its earthquake intensity scale:

Instrumental Intensity III: Bani, Pangasinan

Instrumental Intensity II: Santa Ignacia and Ramos, Tarlac City; Dagupan City; Masinloc and Botolan, Zambales; Olongapo City; Bontoc, Mountain Province; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Instrumental Intensity I: Tarlac City and Bamban, Tarlac; Guagua, Pampanga; Abucay and Dinalupihan, Bataan; Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija; Santol, La Union; Bustos, Bulacan; Ilocos Norte; and Navotas City

